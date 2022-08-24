Nick Cannon wastes no time. Surely we could’ve expected this from the man who very recently said he was “f*cking like crazy” and that he practices “consensual non-monogamy.” But while Cannon is currently expecting baby #9 with model Abby De La Rosa, he is also now officially expecting baby #10 with model Brittany Bell. De La Rosa is due on October 25th and a new video of Cannon posing with Bell shows that she’s pretty far along herself.

“Time Stopped and This Happened…,” Cannon wrote on Instagram. In the video, Cannon poses with Bell for maternity photos and her belly looks large enough to perhaps beat De La Rosa to the delivery room. Pretty impressive of Cannon & co. to keep this one under wraps. A quick look at Bell’s Instagram page, shows that she hasn’t posted any photos that could show a pregnant belly for months. Very sly!

This will mark Cannon’s 10th time being a father. Including his upcoming baby with De La Rosa, there are twins Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon (with Mariah Carey), Golden Cannon, Legendary Love Cannon, Zen S. Cannon, — who tragically passed away last December at five months old — Zion Mixolydian Cannon, Zillion Heir Cannon, and Powerful Queen Cannon.

And with now two more kids on the way, the internet — of course — has jokes.

