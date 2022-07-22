DVSN‘s new single, “If I Get Caught,” is already one of the buzziest songs of the summer, despite only having dropped a day ago. Ahead of the song’s premiere, the R&B duo promoted the song by sharing screen grabs of a conversation with Jay-Z, whose song “Song Cry” is sampled throughout, as well as holding focus groups evaluating the group’s “honesty” on the track.

Yesterday, DVSN hosted a YouTube Live interview, alongside sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson and Nick Cannon. The lattermost revealed that he is a proponent of ethical non-monagamy, and even engages in the practice.

“I’ve practiced monogamy, I’ve been a cheater, I’ve been toxic,” Cannon said. He continued, saying that while many might describe his habits as a form of polyamory, he prefers not to label his lifestyle. Rather, he believes open and honest communication is the way to go, in all sorts of relationships.

“It all starts with honesty,” he added. “It’s really just surface, basic stuff. One of my therapists coined what I do as consensual non-monogamy. Because to even pretend like I’m in a monogamous relationship, that would be misleading. Because, as we know, monogamy defines one thing — and people like to classify what I do as polyamory or polygamy, but even that, I always say to define me is to confine me.”

Check out the full live stream session above.

Dvsn is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.