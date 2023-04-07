It’s been about a month since Nicki Minaj unveiled a new alter ego on the single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Now she’s back with more fresh music, but this time, it’s a feature on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s new one, “WTF.”
On the song, Minaj comes through with a quick verse featuring clever wordplay like, “Fully active, I keep my shooters in the gym, n****, practice / You b*tches know it could get sticky like a cactus / I’m the one that they tread like tractors / And still can’t catch a break like fractures.”
What’s been getting more attention than that, though, is Minaj portraying a ballerina in the video. One Twitter user tweeted, “i never thought i’d wake up today and see NICKI MINAJ DOING BALLET ?!!” Another wrote, “nicki ate this ballerina aesthetic up.”
i never thought i'd wake up today and see NICKI MINAJ DOING BALLET ?!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/utrHxjC2A4
— sam (@SAMPRlNT) April 7, 2023
nicki ate this ballerina aesthetic up pic.twitter.com/crkL805gPh
— 𝖈𝖔𝖈𝖔 (@cocozwrld) April 7, 2023
In other collaboration news, Minaj recently showed love to Ice Spice on social media, which prompted rumors/hope that the two would link up and do something together. Minaj followed Ice Spice, which floored the young rapper, who has long been a Minaj fan.
Watch the “WTF” video above and find some more reactions below.
Nicki being a ballet instructor is very metaphorical. Yeah tell your sons since they wanna be you they gotta point their toes and straighten them necks up . This is not a soup kitchen!!! Iktr pic.twitter.com/emek9YYK3Y
— ♐️M. -WTF at Midnight (@2Jacuzzis) April 7, 2023
oh nicki ate this look up whewww pic.twitter.com/N43tfXcdIi
— welp. (@YSLONIKA) April 7, 2023
LMAOOOOOOOO NICKI 😭 pic.twitter.com/fT4hM7jMIS
— é (@ppantheres) April 7, 2023
'Still can't catch a break like fractions'.
Nicki is so real 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0QfPcAti33
— Victory4Onika🇳🇬 (@RamatVictory) April 7, 2023
NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj on “WTF” 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/fAADnPrqM2
— Youngboy Updates ⚜️ (@YbUpdate) April 7, 2023
nicki funny as hell 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3FBpxEZ1vz
— i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) April 7, 2023
nicki looked so gorgeous in the WTF music video pic.twitter.com/olsiEeNKak
— i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) April 7, 2023
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.