Music

The Barbz Are Enamored By Nicki Minaj As A Ballerina In Her And YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New ‘WTF’ Video

It’s been about a month since Nicki Minaj unveiled a new alter ego on the single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Now she’s back with more fresh music, but this time, it’s a feature on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s new one, “WTF.”

On the song, Minaj comes through with a quick verse featuring clever wordplay like, “Fully active, I keep my shooters in the gym, n****, practice / You b*tches know it could get sticky like a cactus / I’m the one that they tread like tractors / And still can’t catch a break like fractures.”

What’s been getting more attention than that, though, is Minaj portraying a ballerina in the video. One Twitter user tweeted, “i never thought i’d wake up today and see NICKI MINAJ DOING BALLET ?!!” Another wrote, “nicki ate this ballerina aesthetic up.”

In other collaboration news, Minaj recently showed love to Ice Spice on social media, which prompted rumors/hope that the two would link up and do something together. Minaj followed Ice Spice, which floored the young rapper, who has long been a Minaj fan.

Watch the “WTF” video above and find some more reactions below.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×