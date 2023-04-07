It’s been about a month since Nicki Minaj unveiled a new alter ego on the single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Now she’s back with more fresh music, but this time, it’s a feature on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s new one, “WTF.”

On the song, Minaj comes through with a quick verse featuring clever wordplay like, “Fully active, I keep my shooters in the gym, n****, practice / You b*tches know it could get sticky like a cactus / I’m the one that they tread like tractors / And still can’t catch a break like fractures.”

What’s been getting more attention than that, though, is Minaj portraying a ballerina in the video. One Twitter user tweeted, “i never thought i’d wake up today and see NICKI MINAJ DOING BALLET ?!!” Another wrote, “nicki ate this ballerina aesthetic up.”

i never thought i'd wake up today and see NICKI MINAJ DOING BALLET ?!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/utrHxjC2A4 — sam (@SAMPRlNT) April 7, 2023

nicki ate this ballerina aesthetic up pic.twitter.com/crkL805gPh — 𝖈𝖔𝖈𝖔 (@cocozwrld) April 7, 2023

In other collaboration news, Minaj recently showed love to Ice Spice on social media, which prompted rumors/hope that the two would link up and do something together. Minaj followed Ice Spice, which floored the young rapper, who has long been a Minaj fan.

Watch the “WTF” video above and find some more reactions below.

Nicki being a ballet instructor is very metaphorical. Yeah tell your sons since they wanna be you they gotta point their toes and straighten them necks up . This is not a soup kitchen!!! Iktr pic.twitter.com/emek9YYK3Y — ♐️M. -WTF at Midnight (@2Jacuzzis) April 7, 2023

oh nicki ate this look up whewww pic.twitter.com/N43tfXcdIi — welp. (@YSLONIKA) April 7, 2023

'Still can't catch a break like fractions'.

Nicki is so real 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0QfPcAti33 — Victory4Onika🇳🇬 (@RamatVictory) April 7, 2023

NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj on “WTF” 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/fAADnPrqM2 — Youngboy Updates ⚜️ (@YbUpdate) April 7, 2023

nicki funny as hell 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3FBpxEZ1vz — i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) April 7, 2023

nicki looked so gorgeous in the WTF music video pic.twitter.com/olsiEeNKak — i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) April 7, 2023

