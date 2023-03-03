Is NM5 finally upon us? Tonight, Nicki Minaj finally shared the much-anticipated solo follow-up to her No. 1 smash hit, “Super Freaky Girl.” On her new single, Minaj introduces a new alter ego named “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” for whom the single is named after.

On her new song, Minaj delivers her crafty bars over the Diwali riddim, as well as a sample of Lumidee’s 2003 hit, “Never Leave You (Uh Ooh, Uh Oooh!)”

Over the course of nearly two decades since Minaj first stepped on the scene, the rap game has evolved, but no matter the how much things change, or how long she’s been gone, Minaj reminds everyone that she always comes out on top.

“Only on them Cs if it’s breeze / Red Ruby Da Sleeze / Chinese on my sleeves / These wannabe Chun Lis / Anyway, ni hao / Who the f*ck told b*tches they was me know,” she raps.

With a new single, the Barbz are restless with anticipation, as it appears Minaj is getting closer to dropping her fifth studio album. She’s kept details about the album rather mum, however, in an interview with i-D last year conducted by JT of City Girls, Minaj revealed that it is on the way.

“I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out,” Minaj said, “but the album will be out soon.”

In the meantime, you can listen to “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” above.