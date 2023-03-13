Ice Spice Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2023
Getty Image
Music

Nicki Minaj Now Follows Ice Spice On Social Media, And Fans Are Gearing Up For A Potential Collaboration

Ice Spice is rap music’s latest darling. The Bronx native made a splash with the release of her breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and has continued to dominate across streaming platforms thanks to her debut EP Like…?. To some, the musician’s quick success comes as a shock. However, to Ice Spice, she manifested this years ago.

After earning her first Billboard Hot 100 chart placements — thanks to the singles “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil Tjay at No. 82 and “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress currently at No. 4 — Ice Spice power of manifestation is hard at work. Another thing she manifested was grabbing the attention of rap legend Nicki Minaj.

Back in 2020, Ice Spice tweeted, “Omg, Nicki just followed me agh,” before following up to letting it be clear, it hadn’t happened yet, writing, “practicing.”

However, it didn’t take long before Nicki Minaj actually followed her. Shocked by the moment, yesterday (March 12), Ice Spice returned to the initial post, quote tweeting to write, “omg,” to confirm Minaj has indeed followed her on Instagram.

A follow from Nicki Minaj is quite rare indeed. In fact, Minaj is known for using social media to only connect with her extreme Barb fans. To this day, Minaj only follows a handful of fellow rappers, including JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls, Bia, Katie Got Bands, and a few others. All of those are former collaborators, which has led fans to believe that the pair would jump into the studio soon.

Minaj further fueled the rumors by commenting, “Btchs slow so I gih dem a pass. Nah. Grah! No more passes Princess…Let’s go,” on Ice Spice’s latest Instagram posts.

Ice Spice has publicly shared her love for Minaj several times, just recently on stage on Rolling Loud. “I’m standing on the same stage Lil Wayne and my idol Nicki Minaj were less than 24 hours ago. My life is insane,” Spice said.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Masego Is A Journeyman Who Trusts The Music To Guide Him On His Savory Self-Titled Album
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×