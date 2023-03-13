Ice Spice is rap music’s latest darling. The Bronx native made a splash with the release of her breakout single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and has continued to dominate across streaming platforms thanks to her debut EP Like…?. To some, the musician’s quick success comes as a shock. However, to Ice Spice, she manifested this years ago.

After earning her first Billboard Hot 100 chart placements — thanks to the singles “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil Tjay at No. 82 and “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress currently at No. 4 — Ice Spice power of manifestation is hard at work. Another thing she manifested was grabbing the attention of rap legend Nicki Minaj.

Back in 2020, Ice Spice tweeted, “Omg, Nicki just followed me agh,” before following up to letting it be clear, it hadn’t happened yet, writing, “practicing.”

OMG NICKI JUST FOLLOWED ME AGHHHHH!!!❤️ — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) November 18, 2020

However, it didn’t take long before Nicki Minaj actually followed her. Shocked by the moment, yesterday (March 12), Ice Spice returned to the initial post, quote tweeting to write, “omg,” to confirm Minaj has indeed followed her on Instagram.

And now … congrats baby💕 pic.twitter.com/cBEZeFkQAi — Nicki Minaj France 🇫🇷 (@NickiFrance_) March 12, 2023

A follow from Nicki Minaj is quite rare indeed. In fact, Minaj is known for using social media to only connect with her extreme Barb fans. To this day, Minaj only follows a handful of fellow rappers, including JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls, Bia, Katie Got Bands, and a few others. All of those are former collaborators, which has led fans to believe that the pair would jump into the studio soon.