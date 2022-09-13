Bleu has something special cooking up. This Friday, the “Your Mines Still” singer is set to drop a new single with Nicki Minaj, titled “Love In The Way.” The two announced the collaboration via social media today.

The song arrives just over a year after Bleu manifested the track via Twitter. “I would love to work with [these artists] in the future,” Bleu said. “I like speaking things in existence, it seems to work.” Among his dream collaborators were The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Anthony Hamilton, and Rihanna, but at the top of his list was none other than Minaj.

I would love to work with in the future. I like speaking things in existence it seems to work #1. Nicki Minaj 🐐👑

#2 RiRi

#3 AnthonyHamilton

#3 Maroon 5 🐐

#4 The Weekend 🥶

#5 Justin Bieber 🙏

#7 Andre 3000 — BLEU (@_YungBleu) August 3, 2021

As his latest collab may suggest, Bleu has become a go-to guest in the realm of Young Money. In June, he was featured alongside Lil Wayne on a Chris Brown track called “Possessive,” from his most recent album, Breezy. In 2020, his remix of “Your Mines Still,” which featured Drake, proved to be a viral hit.

In an interview with DJ Akademiks, he credited Drake for helping him land a bigger deal at Empire Recordings.

“That’s when I started seeing them real numbers,” he said. “Just to put it into perspective, as soon as the Drake record dropped, I was having bidding wars between $8 and $9 million…This is why I f*ck with Empire because they still had me for another project, so once I did the Drake song, they came back and redid my deal to way more.”

“Love In The Way” is out 9/16 via Empire. Pre-save it here.