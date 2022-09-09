Still riding the highs of her first solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj has unveiled the track’s hotly anticipated remix. Dubbed the “Queen Mix,” the updated version of the new track features rappers Bia, JT, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and Maliibu Miitch.

The original version of the track proved to be an instant classic for Minaj, and now, “Super Freaky Girl” continues to be a remarkable moment in hip-hop. On JT of City Girls’ verse, the Miami native confidently proclaims, “I’m the princess of this sh*t, and a motherf*cking gang member.”

Equally as powerful, Bia reminds her competition that she’s a force to be reckoned with, as she raps “I’m just the realest b*tch you see, when Nicki taking the pic.”

Chicago drill rapper Katie Got Bandz delivers some randy bars, saying, “He like ’em freaky / p*ssy squeaky / Give me that tongue / make it leaky.”

Just as raunchy is Akbar V’s verse, on which she calls for someone to “put that D all down my throat / no gag reflex, I ain’t ever gonna choke.”

Maliibu Miitch delivers the penultimate verse, promising, “I’ma put this p*ssy on him, have him sleeping like NyQuil.”

Last but not least, the closing verse goes to none other than Minaj’s alter ego, Roman, who reminds haters to “keep your two cents, this ain’t a meter.”

Last month, Minaj accepted the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music awards. During her speech, she thanked several artists who she credits for opening doors for her, including Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Foxy Brown, Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh. With this remix, she continues to open doors for an entire generation of young women rappers.

Check out “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” above.