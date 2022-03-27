Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have not seen eye-to-eye for the better part of a half-decade, and through their beef, we’ve seen them take aim at each other on a number of rap records. Remy has dissed Nicki on songs like “SHEther” and “Another One” while Nicki took aim at her rival on tracks like “No Frauds” and verses on DJ Khaled’s “Nobody” and “I Can’t Even Lie.” Things have been a bit quiet between the two over the last few years, and during a recent interview on the Drink Champs podcast, Remy Ma claimed it was because of an agreement that she and Nicki arrived at.

“We had conversations, regular conversations,” Remy said on the podcast. “I never saw that one coming, because I felt like we had a conversation with her, because I’ve been in this predicament before, where I was the girl just coming in…” She added, “I just always felt like anything I say, people are gonna say I’m talking about her, anything she say, people are gonna say she’s talking about me, so let’s make an agreement that we never talk about each other.”

Remy continued, “Conversations. This is not even telling her. It’s like a conversation—a back-and-forth. I feel like any woman, you’re supposed to feel like you’re the sh*t. What you’re supposed to do? Get on a song and be, like, ‘Yeah, I’m number 2, or I’m number 3?’ No. You’re supposed to talk like you’re that b*tch and you’re the sh*t. Just never let it get there. And it was just certain sh*t that transpired behind the scenes, messages that I seen, that I know wasn’t fabricated. And I was just like, ‘Nah.’”

Despite this, Nicki chimed in to say that Remy’s claims were not true. “He must be misunderstanding what she saying to him,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “Did he say? ‘This is you telling her that?’ For the record, I’ve never had this conversation with her or anyone.”

Remy has yet to respond to Nicki’s comment, so we’ll just have to wait and see where this goes — if anywhere at all.

You can view the Drink Champs episode and Nicki’s comment above.