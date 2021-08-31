Getty Image
Music

Remy Ma Gives Lizzo Advice On Internet Trolls: ‘F*ck These B*tches’

FacebookTwitterPop Music Critic

A lot of people want to send love to Lizzo. This pop star, R&B singer, and rapping icon is already facing the extra challenge of being a Black woman in America — add to that she’s living in a plus size body, and well, haters gonna hate. And hate they have been, to the point that even this breakout star had a breakdown over some of the horrific fatphobic comments that keyboard warriors thought it was ok to leave for her following the release of her brand new single “Rumors” that features Cardi B.

Of course, you already know Cardi had her back, defending Lizzo against what she goes through in the public eye. But other artists have now chimed in too, as T.I. supported her and so did Offset, and now Remy Ma.

In a video from Hollywood Unlocked, the reporter asks Remy Ma for her advice to Lizzo, which was short and sweet. “F*ck these b*tches,” Ma said. “What are you talking about? F*ck them. Don’t care and just keep getting your money. You’ll never see them in real life, ever. They’ll never say it to your face.”

Wiser words have rarely been spoken! Check out Remy’s answer below.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: , , ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×