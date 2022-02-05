nicki-minaj.jpg
Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Want Her Son To Have A Music Career

On Friday, Nicki Minaj released her first single of the year, “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby. The track arrived with quite the cinematic music video, which showed the rappers as criminals who trick their enemies to complete a crime. The video also featured an appearance from Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan on Power and Power Book IV: Force. Prior to the song’s release, Nicki was a guest on the DJ Buck & Friends podcast, where she spoke about her son and how motherhood has changed her life.

“When I look at my son, sometimes when I’m stressing about something, I look at my son and I realize, ‘What are you mad at? Look at what God blessed you with,” Nicki said. “This is the ultimate blessing of the universe. There’s no greater blessing. There’s none. You can’t think of one greater blessing that the universe gives us as human beings. So I will just say that it’s been a great experience.”

She later made note of one thing she won’t let her son do in the future. “I’m learning a lot, I’m laughing a lot,” she added. “He’s a show-off, but I’m not letting him rap. I’m not letting him do nothing about no music.”

Nicki’s comments come after she delivered a pretty impressive Adele impression during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden

You can listen to the full episode of the here.

