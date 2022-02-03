Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick made a big splash last year with his breakout single “Who Want Smoke??” featuring 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Durk, leading fans to scramble to learn more about this newcomer with the pull to land big-name collaborations out of seemingly nowhere. Then, while the iron was still hot, he secured two even bigger assists in the form of features from Future and Lil Baby on his follow-up single “Me Or Sum” just before the end of the year.

Keeping his momentum going in 2022, Nardo dropped the video for the single today, ensuring that his buzz will keep roaring throughout the new year. The video sees Nardo holding court in an old-fashioned, Depression-era juke joint as he raps his verse, while Future and Lil Baby perform their verses in luxurious surroundings. The video is split into two main parts, reflecting the dual nature of the song’s beat, which switches after Future’s first verse, while the second half digs deeper into the pre-war aesthetic.

Those wondering who Nardo Wick is were rewarded with the rapper’s debut studio album, Who Is Nardo Wick? Featuring guest appearances from 21 Savage, Big30, Future, Hit-Boy, G Herbo, Lakeyah, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk, the album received good reviews and debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200. The album is out now via RCA Records. Stream it here.