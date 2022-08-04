The man who killed Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run has been sentenced to a year in prison, according to TMZ. Charles Polevich hit Robert Maraj with his car while the latter was walking on Long Island in February 2021. Polevich turned himself into police three days later and was charged with leaving scene of crime involving a person’s death and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. According to witness statements, after hitting Maraj, Polevich got out of his car and asked if he was okay, then fled, concealing his vehicle in his home’s garage.

Three months after Maraj’s death, Nicki Minaj released a statement saying, “Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Polevich pled guilty to both of the charges against him in May this year, reportedly avoiding a longer, seven-year sentence. In addition to his sentence, he’ll have his license suspended for six months and pay a $5,000 fine.