Nicki Minaj’s father has tragically died according to a new report from TMZ. The publication says that Robert Maraj died after he was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident. New York’s Nassau County Police says Robert was walking on the street between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday evening when a vehicle heading northbound hit him. Officers added that the driver fled the scene and they were unable to get helpful descriptions from witnesses in the area. Maraj was quickly taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but unfortunately, he passed away from his injuries over the weekend.

Nicki has yet to speak about her father’s death. While the rapper did not share too much about her father, a major moment in which she did came a decade ago in a television interview. During a 2010 episode on The Wendy Williams Show show, Nicki spoke about one of her father’s abusive moments during her childhood.

“He did burn the house down. It wasn’t an attempt, he did! My mother was in the house and she had to run out at the last time,” she said. “She had a dream the night before that the house was going to be burned down so she had me and my brother sleep at a friend’s house.”

The incident and others pushed the rapper’s mother, Carol Maraj, to start The Carol Maraj Foundation with the goal of providing emotional and financial support to domestic violence victims.

(via TMZ)