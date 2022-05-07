Last year, Nicki Minaj suffered a huge loss in her life through the unexpected death of her father Robert Maraj. The 64-year-old was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Long Island, New York on February 12, 2021 when he was hit by a car heading northbound. The driver did not stop at the scene and Maraj would eventually die from his injuries. The vehicle in question was driven by 71-year-old Charles Polevich who turned himself in for the incident less than a week later. As a result, Polevich was charged with one felony count each of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and another count of evidence tampering.

A little over a year after the tragic incident, we now know how long Polevich might stay in prison. According to TMZ, the 71-year-old pled guilty to the aforementioned felonies during a recent hearing. With that, he escaped a seven-year sentence after Judge Howard Sturium agreed that Polevich could serve a maximum of one year in prison in addition to fulfilling community service requirements and getting his license suspended.

Shortly after her father’s death last winter, Nicki took to Instagram to remember him with a heartful message and pictures of them together. “I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” she wrote in one post.

Polevich will head back to court on August 3 to receive his official prison sentence.