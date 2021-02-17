Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj‘s father, Robert Maraj, was tragically killed during a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York. Police were searching for information about the crime scene, but it’s now been reported that the man responsible for Maraj’s death has turned himself in.

Per a report from TMZ, 70-year-old Charles Polevich was arrested as a suspect in Maraj’s hit-and-run arrest. Polevich was detained and charged with two felonies, leaving scene of crime involving a person’s death and tampering with physical evidence.

Police report that Polevich’s 1992 white Volvo hit Maraj at the intersection of Roslyn Rd. and Raff Ave. in Mineola, New York. According to cops, Polevich “then exited his vehicle stood over the victim asked him if ‘he was ok,’ walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.” After fleeing the scene, Polevich drove home while “avoiding intersections and did conceal his vehicle in the detached garage at his residence.” TMZ’s report states that Polevich’s bail has been set at $250k and he’s be ordered to surrender his passport in order to remain in New York state.

The hit-and-run took place on February 12 and Minaj has yet to release a statement about her father’s death. The rapper has been photographed with him over the years, but previously detailed instances of abuse she faced during a 2010 interview with Wendy Williams.