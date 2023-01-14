Almost two decades into her career, Nicki Minaj has solidified her position as an icon in the rap game. The New York rhymer, who recently turned 40, continues to break records despite some controversies that have followed her over the years. Recently, Minaj hit a major milestone for female rappers on Spotify, surpassing over 28 Billion streams.

“@NICKIMINAJ has now surpassed 28 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. She’s the first female rapper to hit this milestone,” Chart Data reported.

The “Do We Got Have A Problem” rapper has been breaking many records lately. Last week, Minaj eclipsed Missy Elliot as the the longest-charting female rapper on Billboard’s Hot 100 because of her No.1 hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which charted again on the week of January 5, earning the hit a 20-week total.

However, despite the track’s success, Minaj was snubbed from the Grammy nominations this year. Minaj revealed that the song had been moved over to the pop category. Enraged by the Recording Academy’s decision, the rapper demanded that if she had to be put in the category, so should Latto for her big hit” Big Energy,” leading to a nasty online spat between the two.

In other music news, this past November, Minaj recently teamed up with Reggaeton artists Maluma and Myriam Fares for a new collaboration titled “Tukoh Taka.” The track served as the Official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem for 2022.

