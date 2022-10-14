Nicki Minaj Calls Latto A ‘Karen’ As The Two Have A Heated Exchange

Latto has responded to Nicki Minaj saying that if “Super Freaky Girl” is moved to the Grammys’ pop categories, the Recording Academy should follow suit with Latto’s hit, “Big Energy.”

Latto appeared to initially agree with Minaj, as the latter shared a screenshot of a private message from Latto, which read, “I agree w you however because of where we left off ion think u need to bring my name/song up to prove your part.”

“This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews,” said Minaj in a tweet that contained the screenshot. “Says she waited in line for [Nicki Minaj’s debut album] Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

Latto caught wind of the tweet and reiterated that she admired Minaj, however, was upset about alleged cryptic tweets from the past.

“1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to,” Latto said. “Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off.”

Latto continued, saying, “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully.”

Minaj responded, “All this time I thought you was at least 35.”

Shortly after, Latto shared an alleged subtweet of Minaj’s from earlier this month, but said she would “start from the beginning.”

Minaj denied the tweet was about Latto, and said, “It goes to show she made up these “subtweets” in her head simply b/c she sent me 2 songs I declined to do features on. They all do this.”

Minaj then addressed Latto’s comments calling her a “40-year-old bully,” saying, “Age shaming when you look like YOU the one pushing 40. Age shaming but was BEGGING for a feature. Imagine what dem genes gon do in 10 years.Oh so you in your 20’s. Oh ok then. At least it match your album sales. You sold 20K right? Mad u flopped. That’s why u rlly mad.”