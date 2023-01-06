Nicki Minaj officially broke a new record this week after unseating Missy Elliott as the longest-charting female rapper on Billboard’s Hot 100. Minaj’s song, “Super Freaky Girl,” charted again this week, earning the hit a 20-week total. It previously peaked at No. 1.

“@NickiMinaj becomes the female rapper with the most consecutive years charting a single on the Hot 100 (2010 – 2023) breaking a tie with Missy Elliott (1996* – 2008),” Chart Data reported.

Still, the two rappers have had nothing but respect for one another throughout the years. Elliott even sent her best wishes to Minaj when she received MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at last year’s VMA’s.

“Congratulations to @NICKIMINAJ on this achievement!” Elliott tweeted at the time. She was the recipient of the same award in 2019, adding to their career similarities.

“Mumbling & cackling??? nah omg thank you Missy. You kicked down this [door]. Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry. #VMAs #NickiVmas #VideoVanguard,” Minaj replied.

Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” previously broke the record upon its release to become the first female solo rap song to debut at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. However, after the news broke, many of Minaj’s fans thought Elliott was shading the fellow rapper after asking what the difference between a hit and a classic record was.

“I love so many of yall answers,” Elliott later added, clearing the air about any rumors of bad blood. “This was a back & forth with my producer friends over music. Is there a difference between Classics & hits & he said it’s more preference. So y’all helped. A few chose 2 be hurtful but understand this came from a positive place.”