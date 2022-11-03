Jazlyn Guerra, the adorable kid journalist best known by the moniker Jazzy’s World, has netted her next big-name interview in Nicki Minaj, who she caught backstage at New York’s Power 105.1 Powerhouse concert. As usual, she dropped a couple of snippets on her Instagram ahead of releasing the full interview, and also as usual, she gets an insightful response by asking an unexpected question. In the first of the two clips, Jazzy asks Nicki what tools aspiring musicians need to succeed.

“I think you have to have faith in God,” Nicki replies. “I think that you have to be consistent, you have to work very hard, you can’t expect anyone to give you anything, you cannot expect to be treated differently… and what you’re doing has to really be your passion, not something that someone told you to do. It has to be something that you truly love.”

In the second clip, Jazzy, a middle school student herself, asks Nicki how going to a performing arts school helped her on her path to stardom. This time, Nicki says, “I got to meet other people around my age who loved to do what I do too… And I felt right at home.” Then, Nicki turns the tables when Jazzy says she wants to attend Nicki’s alma mater, LaGuardia (aka Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts), asking her what she wants to study. As it turns out, she wants to be a drama major — and adds a clip of Nicki from her own drama classes.

Ms. Minaj even offers Jazzy a leg-up, telling any LaGuardia admin to give the kid a shot because she’s already accomplished so much on her own. Which is true; so far, Jazzy’s impressive reel includes interviews with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Cardi B. Add one more to the list!