In addition to going all-out on their Halloween costumes, rappers and singers often dress up their kids in elaborate outfits evoking pop culture mainstays like Snoop Dogg and Sade. While A-listers like Diddy, Janelle Monae, and Lizzo opted for colorful looks from the superhero, sci-fi, and animation worlds, new mom Nicki Minaj took the opportunity to play dress-up with her son, whom she’s affectionately nicknamed Papa Bear, as well as have some fun with Photoshop, a la Keke Palmer and her stunning Rogue cosplay.

In this case, Nicki reached back to the ’90s for a family costume, recreating a bit of nostalgic ephemera from her own childhood in the form of a reproduction of the movie poster for Disney’s Honey, I Blew Up The Kid. The sequel to the 1989 comic science fiction film Honey, I Shrunk The Kids went in the opposite direction of the original, turning the Szalinski family’s youngest son into a towering toddler of terror. On the poster, a child-size sneaker hovers over Rick Moranis as though he’s about to be smushed like a bug, so in Nicki’s remake, of course, it’s a massive Air Jordan. In another pic, Papa Bear rocks the red-and-yellow overalls ensemble worn by Adam Szalinski as he rampages through Las Vegas in his search for his Big Bunny toy.

Check out the adorable family photo below.