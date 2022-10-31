In addition to going all-out on their Halloween costumes, rappers and singers often dress up their kids in elaborate outfits evoking pop culture mainstays like Snoop Dogg and Sade. While A-listers like Diddy, Janelle Monae, and Lizzo opted for colorful looks from the superhero, sci-fi, and animation worlds, new mom Nicki Minaj took the opportunity to play dress-up with her son, whom she’s affectionately nicknamed Papa Bear, as well as have some fun with Photoshop, a la Keke Palmer and her stunning Rogue cosplay.
In this case, Nicki reached back to the ’90s for a family costume, recreating a bit of nostalgic ephemera from her own childhood in the form of a reproduction of the movie poster for Disney’s Honey, I Blew Up The Kid. The sequel to the 1989 comic science fiction film Honey, I Shrunk The Kids went in the opposite direction of the original, turning the Szalinski family’s youngest son into a towering toddler of terror. On the poster, a child-size sneaker hovers over Rick Moranis as though he’s about to be smushed like a bug, so in Nicki’s remake, of course, it’s a massive Air Jordan. In another pic, Papa Bear rocks the red-and-yellow overalls ensemble worn by Adam Szalinski as he rampages through Las Vegas in his search for his Big Bunny toy.
Check out the adorable family photo below.
Nicki Minaj shows off her family’s Halloween costumes inspired by 1992’s ‘Honey I Blew Up the Kid.’ pic.twitter.com/TQ5v0GJ0wg
