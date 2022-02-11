Nicki Minaj is wasting no time going to work in 2022. After going nearly a year without any new music, Nicki is back in action and she’s gearing up to release her long-awaited fifth album, and she takes another step in promoting it with her second single of the year. Nicki reunites with Lil Baby for “Bussin,” their second collaboration of the year. The track, which was previewed at the end of Nicki’s music video for her previous single, “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby, sees her laying down a quick rap flow over a hard-hitting beat. On it, she brags about the surplus of money, luxury cars, and more.

So far, Nicki is off to a great start in 2022, which was kicked off by the release of “Do We Have A Problem?” The song was released with a lengthy music video that also featured an appearance from Joseph Sikora who plays Tommy Egan on Power and Power Book IV: Force. After she released the single, Nicki had a few highlight moments in the entertainment world in the week that followed.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Nicki delivered quite the impressive Adele impression. She also cleared the air with City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami after the artists spent the last few years not seeing eye to eye.

You can scroll up to watch the video for “Bussin.”