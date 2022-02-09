nicki minaj verzuz battle
Getty Image
Music

Nicki Minaj Announced Her Next Single And It’s Coming Much Sooner Than Expected

by: InstagramTwitter

Nearly a year after she dropped her last single, “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj kicked off the new year with her latest release: “Do We Have A Problem?” alongside Lil Baby. The track was delivered with a cinematic music video that shows Nicki and Baby as criminals. She recently confirmed that her highly-anticipated fifth album will arrive at some point this year. Luckily for her supporters, she announced its next single is coming very soon.

In a post to Twitter, Nicki revealed that the song, “Bussin,” will be available at the end of the week. “Next week we pushin B for Bussin btch WTF IS GOOD,” Nicki wrote, referencing Gunna’s viral slogan from his No. 1 album DS4EVER. She added that Lil Baby will also appear on the song. Nicki shared a preview of “Bussin” at the end of her music video for “Do We Have A Problem?”

The news comes after Nicki delivered an awesome Adele impression and explained why “New Body,” her viral song with Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, never came out.

You can view Nicki’s announcement above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The New Big Thief Album Is A Masterpiece
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
Amber Mark’s Leap Of Faith Grants Her Happiness Again On The Riveting ‘Three Dimensions Deep’
by: InstagramTwitter
×