Nearly a year after she dropped her last single, “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj kicked off the new year with her latest release: “Do We Have A Problem?” alongside Lil Baby. The track was delivered with a cinematic music video that shows Nicki and Baby as criminals. She recently confirmed that her highly-anticipated fifth album will arrive at some point this year. Luckily for her supporters, she announced its next single is coming very soon.

Next week we pushin 🅱️ for 🅱️ussin btch WTF IS GOOD⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ #Bussin 2.11.22#DoWeHaveAProblem OUT NOW‼️ DO WE⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ DO WEEEEEEEEE⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️ OH OK ✅ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 7, 2022

In a post to Twitter, Nicki revealed that the song, “Bussin,” will be available at the end of the week. “Next week we pushin B for Bussin btch WTF IS GOOD,” Nicki wrote, referencing Gunna’s viral slogan from his No. 1 album DS4EVER. She added that Lil Baby will also appear on the song. Nicki shared a preview of “Bussin” at the end of her music video for “Do We Have A Problem?”

The news comes after Nicki delivered an awesome Adele impression and explained why “New Body,” her viral song with Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign, never came out.

