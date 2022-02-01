After sharing a few new tracks in 2021 with her re-released project Beam Me Up Scotty, Nicki Minaj is gearing up for her first new music of 2022. Last week, the rapper began teasing a joint track with Lil Baby and ahead of its official release Friday, Minaj dropped a cinematic trailer for the upcoming collab, “Do We Have A Problem?”

The trailer parodies a big-budget film and presents Minaj as a special agent tasked with interrogating someone who claims to be a “high-powered hitter.” He ominously informs Minaj that “the heads of the world’s top criminal organizations will meet” the following night, saying it’s possible to “acquire rare items that money can’t even buy.” After the trailer shows clips of Minaj’s fellow agents infiltrating an opulent building, the man leaves Minaj with one last message: “So you take out the target, you become the f*ckin’ target.” While Lil Baby doesn’t appear in the trailer, his verse is briefly previewed in the last few seconds of the clip.

Apparently, the trailer isn’t the only way Minaj is getting her stans to hype up the new single. She also set up a hotline where her fans can call in with problems they need Minaj’s help solving. “Did you guys leave a message on the hotline?” the rapper asked her fans on Twitter. “Tmrw when I go on live I’ll be responding to some of your voicemails & giving you advise about whatever the ‘problem’ is.”

Did you guys leave a message on the hotline? Tmrw when I go on live I’ll be responding to some of your voicemails & giving you advise about whatever the “problem” is. 🥰 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 1, 2022

Watch Minaj and Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem?” trailer above.