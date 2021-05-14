The last full-length album Nicki Minaj delivered to the world came in August 2018 with Queen. The project was underwhelming and failed to live up to the hype and quality of her previous albums and mixtapes. In the years that followed since Queen, Minaj shared a few singles with fans, like “Yikes,” “Megatron,” and “Trollz” with Tekashi 69, but nothing led to a new album. Now, the hope is that will soon change as Minaj makes her long-awaited return through a re-release of one of her most popular mixtapes, Beam Me Up Scotty.

The tape was uploaded with five new additions including “Seeing Green” with Drake and Lil Wayne, the trio’s first track together since 2018’s “No Frauds.” The re-release also features new songs with G Herbo and more. Anticipation for the new music began earlier this week when Minaj shared a picture of herself to her social media pages with a simple caption that read “F R I D A Y.” While that specific post did not confirm that music would be arriving, she would reveal that a new song was on the way in a later post writing in part, “New (music notes emoji) @ MIDNIGHT.”

The track arrives after some high and low moments for Minaj. Last month, the rapper’s 2014 record, “Anaconda,” became the first female solo rap song to reach a billion views on YouTube. She also tied Katy Perry and Rihanna for the most overall music videos with more than a billion views. The feat arrived after Minaj’s father was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident on Long Island, resulting in the arrest of a 70-year-old man.

