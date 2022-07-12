Nicki Minaj seems to be enjoying her time in the United Kingdom. She recently performed at the 2022 Wireless Festival where she was one of many female headliners for the showcase. After holding her performance at the Finsbury Park, North London edition of Wireless, Nicki decided to do a meet-and-greet with fans in Camden, UK. It was set to take place by Cafe Koko, but too many fans showed up at the location, and police were eventually forced to cancel the event due to concerns with overcrowding.

The Metropolitan police confirmed that staff at Cafe Koko were “concerned about significant crowding outside” and contacted them as the event’s start time approached. Organizers eventually went ahead and canceled the meet-and-greet “in the interests of safety.” Signs of overcrowding were clear as fans failed to maintain a singular line at Cafe Koko as Nicki arrived at the event.

This led to her sending out a tweet that asked fans to follow the rules set in place. “Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars,” she wrote. “Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line [prayer hands emoji].”

Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/6XixF1OTh9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022

The Guardian reports that police officers executed a “section 35 dispersal order” in order to clear the crowd. This allows a police officer to exclude a person from an area for up to 48 hours. Thankfully, no arrests were made at the event.