In the fall of 2020, Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first son with her husband Kenneth Petty. Nicki has yet to reveal the name of the child, who is almost two years old now, as she’s affectionately referred to him as “Papa Bear” through posts and videos. Over the past few weeks, a rumor began to spread that Nicki was pregnant with her second child. At long last, the rumors reached Nicki herself after a fan directly asked her about her possible pregnancy when she was on Instagram Live.

“Am I pregnant!?” Nicki said shockingly after the fan inquired about her rumored pregnancy. She smirked and told viewers that she “did mean to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant.’” Nicki was hit with a slew of congratulatory messages in the comments, and it was there that she reversed her answer. “Oh wait, did I say it wrong? Oh, I’m sorry, I think I said it wrong,” she said in a British accent. “I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat… But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages!”

While Nicki may not be pregnant, she appears to be at odds with Kanye West. During her performance at the 2022 Essence Festival last weekend, Nicki Minaj’s cued up Kanye West’s “Monster” with the intention of her performing her verse on the song. However, Nicki had other plans as she told the DJ to cut the track. “A monster though!” Nicki said to the crowd. “A monster though! But we don’t f*ck with clowns.”

You can watch Nicki respond to the pregnancy rumors in the video above.