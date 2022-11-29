missy elliott dance
A musical version of Roald Dahl’s whimsical coming-of-age story Matilda is coming to Netflix later this month (and it’s already playing in theaters in the UK and Ireland — okay, sorry, cinemas), and fans on Twitter have been having a lot of fun with some of the clips that have emerged. Of particular interest has been a dance sequence in which the children go off “like the rent was due,” as the kids say these days, prompting comparisons to the elaborate choreography from Missy Elliott‘s classic, influential music videos.

Well, once the comparison was made, of course the edit had to follow, and a version of the clip set to Missy’s 2005 hit “Lose Control” hit the quote tweets. And naturally, because of the nature of human brains — seriously fascinating stuff — the choreography really does pair perfectly with the throwback hit. And just to make everything that extra bit more perfect, Missy herself retweeted the edit, showing her approval for the clever reworking of both her hit and the children’s fave.

Meanwhile, the replies prove that this trick works across Missy’s discography, as fans added other songs such as “Pass That Dutch” and “Gossip Folks” to the video which is still remarkably on-beat. Check out more responses below.

