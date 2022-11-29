A musical version of Roald Dahl’s whimsical coming-of-age story Matilda is coming to Netflix later this month (and it’s already playing in theaters in the UK and Ireland — okay, sorry, cinemas), and fans on Twitter have been having a lot of fun with some of the clips that have emerged. Of particular interest has been a dance sequence in which the children go off “like the rent was due,” as the kids say these days, prompting comparisons to the elaborate choreography from Missy Elliott‘s classic, influential music videos.

Well, once the comparison was made, of course the edit had to follow, and a version of the clip set to Missy’s 2005 hit “Lose Control” hit the quote tweets. And naturally, because of the nature of human brains — seriously fascinating stuff — the choreography really does pair perfectly with the throwback hit. And just to make everything that extra bit more perfect, Missy herself retweeted the edit, showing her approval for the clever reworking of both her hit and the children’s fave.

He added Missy to it. These lil kids are SLAYING pic.twitter.com/LhmTTHuu6A https://t.co/F7a8l4knGI — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the replies prove that this trick works across Missy’s discography, as fans added other songs such as “Pass That Dutch” and “Gossip Folks” to the video which is still remarkably on-beat. Check out more responses below.

no fr tho, did @MissyElliott have sumn to do w/ choreography?? this look like a whole Misdemeanor video from the 2000’s https://t.co/QZGYsc2y2t — Neal Riggers (@ChrisCrackNDC) November 29, 2022

this how we used to think we looked having dance battles in the gym of the YMCA during the summer 🤭 . it was this song along with One Two Step by Ciara & Tambourine by Eve. https://t.co/my4Agy4uXC — luv. (@1AMtheproof) November 29, 2022

red hat no crumbs https://t.co/ACPlhfO2NK — alex (@alex_abads) November 29, 2022

The one in the back climbed a file shelf then did a flip off it. WHAT SCHOOL IS THIS?? https://t.co/VvgRclAebq — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) November 29, 2022

My god, a music supervisor does everything to a thing. https://t.co/DicdFK5Twb — John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) November 29, 2022

