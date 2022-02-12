While Nicki Minaj might not be the most prolific artist of the 2010s, she’s been celebrated as part of the rap Mount Rushmore due to influence alone. Though her last full-length release, Queen, fell flat, and Nicki herself has been embroiled in a back and forth with an accuser who says Nicki’s husband sexually assaulted her, though he tells a different story. Either way, some fans might be caught up in the logistics of Nicki’s complicit behavior defending her husband, Kenneth Petty, but plenty are asking only one question: Is there new music coming? And more importantly, is there a new album coming? The answer, on both fronts, is a resounding yes.

Does Nicki Minaj Have A New Album Coming?

As noted, the short answer is yes, and it’s likely coming very soon. Not only has she confirmed to fans that a new project is in the works, but she’s told press to expect the return of “Mixtape Nicki” — as in, bars on bars. Kicking off what seems very much like an album rollout with her Lil Baby collaboration, “Do We Have A Problem?” she followed that first single up much quicker than anyone expected with a follow-up single: “Bussin.” This second single also features Lil Baby, so with those two songs in the universe, fans have a bit of a taste of what might be in store for Nicki LP5.