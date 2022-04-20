Nicki Minaj dropped Queen, her latest album, in the summer of 2018, so it’s been a minute since a new Minaj LP. There has been talk of a new one, though, and now London’s Wireless Festival has seemingly suggested Minaj’s fifth album will be out soon.

In a tweet yesterday, the fest wrote, “Brand new album by @NICKIMINAJ soon and a whole lotta BRAND NEW lyrics to memorise….right before the festival.” This year’s festival runs in multiple installments, from July 1 to 3 and from the 8th to the 10th.

Brand new album by @NICKIMINAJ soon and a whole lotta BRAND NEW lyrics to memorise….right before the festival 🥹🥰 #GopuffxWireless #WeGoUpVideo pic.twitter.com/UbMUioIiUr — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) April 19, 2022

That said, it doesn’t appear the Wireless Festival organizers actually shared any secret info or let the cat out of the bag early. After a Twitter user asked, “says who,” the fest responded with a clip from Minaj’s February Late Late Show interview with James Corden and wrote, “The queen herself. Pay attention.”

In the video, Minaj tells Corden, “Well, I do know it’s soon, and I do know it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been, right? And I know that it’s coming this year, and I know that it’ll be out before the summertime.”

Of course, Minaj has yet to officially announce a new album and despite what she said on Corden, delays happen all the time in the music industry. So, it appears we are no closer today than yesterday to actually knowing when Minaj’s anticipated new release is coming.