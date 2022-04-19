The New York drill movement has been simmering for a few years, but lately, it appears ready to boil over thanks to some high-profile co-signs from two of the top women in rap. First, Nicki Minaj joined Brooklyn’s Fivio Foreign on her new song, “We Go Up,” following a pair of back-to-back releases alongside Lil Baby with “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin.” Then, her erstwhile rival Cardi B followed up with an appearance on Bronx rapper Kay Flock’s “Shake It,” returning to her own street roots with a bandana-patterned crimson hairdo.

Now, Nicki Minaj is back with the video for “We Go Up,” getting back to her Smack DVD Nicki days. Decked out in a hot pink ensemble, Nicki parks her Lamborghini Aventadors on the block with Fivio and his crew to assert their street royalty. A few different bandanas show up in this video too, but in such a way that suggests that the movement is stronger when both sides move together, no matter which color flag they wave. With such powerful supporters, it looks like the New york drill movement is having a moment, and who knows? Maybe the genre’s two newest members can find some common ground too.

Now’s the best time for it; Nicki has been working on her comeback, popping up on Coi Leray’s new album and covering Adele on Carpool Karaoke. However, even if she doesn’t patch things up with her former foe as she did with City Girls’ Yung Miami, Nicki is still proving there’s a place for her in the hip-hop landscape, even after taking so much time off.

Watch the “We Go Up” video above.