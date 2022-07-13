nicki minaj rolling loud
Getty Image
Music

Nicki Minaj Teases A New Song Sampling Rick James’ ‘Super Freak’

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Barbz, rejoice. It appears NM5 is imminent. Yesterday, Nicki Minaj took to social media to tease new music. In the video clip, shared on her social channels, she is seen dancing on a couch, twerking in all her glory.

Fans get a taste of new music with the video, as a new song utilizing a heavy sample of Rick James’ “Super Freak” plays throughout.

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’/ I can do all them little tricks and keep the d*ck up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me alone he always tell me he miss it,” she raps.

This isn’t the first time Nicki has interpolated “Super Freak.” In “Wanna Minaj,” a cut from her 2008 mixtape, Sucka Free, she freestyles over “Freaky Gurl” by Gucci Mane, on the chorus of which, Gucci raps, “She’s a very freaky girl / Don’t bring her to mama.”

As of now, Nicki has not yet announced a title or a release date for her hotly-anticipated fifth studio album, but in a February interview with The Dana Cortez Show, she revealed that fans can expect the rap stylings they loved Nicki for during her mixtape era.

“There’s a little bit of full-circle-ness happening,” Nicki said, “because I’m creating music kinda like how I used to create music when I first started rapping on mixtapes. I just feel like that’s what’s needed right now… [writing] raps that connect with people, that make people want to sign a long and channel their inner bad bitch.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
×