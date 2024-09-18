Nicki Minaj has lived in the United States for most of her life, but as she recently discussed, she’s not actually a US citizen. She thinks that’s pretty wild given how much of her money has gone to paying taxes.

As HipHopDX notes, during a recent TikTok Live broadcast, Minaj said:

“I’m not a citizen of America. Isn’t that crazy? I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I’ve been in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago.”

Minaj previously opened up about her background in 2018. In an Instagram post shared in response to children being separated from their parents at the US/Mexico border, Minaj wrote, “I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again…”