Nicki Minaj is back on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, and she was supposed to have several new songs from Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded for her setlist. But the deluxe album did not release last Friday as previously announced.

Instead, Minaj will be releasing “a brand new album,” and she’ll “announce the new [release] date within the next couple weeks.”

Minaj initially dropped Pink Friday 2 on December 8, 2023, and the LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Read Minaj’s full X (formerly Twitter) announcement below.