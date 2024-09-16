Nicki Minaj is back on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, and she was supposed to have several new songs from Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded for her setlist. But the deluxe album did not release last Friday as previously announced.
Instead, Minaj will be releasing “a brand new album,” and she’ll “announce the new [release] date within the next couple weeks.”
Minaj initially dropped Pink Friday 2 on December 8, 2023, and the LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Read Minaj’s full X (formerly Twitter) announcement below.
“Dear Barbz,
IMPORTANT #GagCity ANNOUNCEMENT:
Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album. I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The ‘anxiety’ song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple weeks. The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album. Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do. I’ll still give you something leading up to the announcement, so no worries.
PF3 is about to do PRECISELY wtf BEEN needed to be done. TRUST ME BARBZ. IM SO EXCITED. BLESSED. LOVED (by the Barbz) & fortunately (for the Barbz & me), I’ve learned A LOT since 12/08/23.
PF2 means so much to me. As my 1st album as #PapaBear mama, it’s just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren’t aware of. I put every song on there in a specific order, etc. So to honor that, I’m going to give it the respect & integrity it deserves as a beautiful body of work & not add anything else to it. 1 or 2 songs is no big deal but 5-7 songs feels a little sloppy right now (In my humble opinion). This era has just been so successful, rewarding, satisfying, etc. after much thought, I want to be for CERTAIN that I am being intentional about every single decision being made around both PF2 AND PF3.
I’ll be hitting the stage shortly in #GagCityBIRMINGHAM
@TYGA just came off stage. let’s go!!!!!!!!
After tonight…
Next stop = DALLAS!!!!!!!!!!!!
Love,
onika”