Last night (August 29), Sabrina Carpenter tweeted, “this one’s for nicki.” Some think this is Carpenter helping Minaj reignite her feud with Travis Scott.

As HotNewHipHop notes, back in 2018, Scott’s Astroworld prevented Minaj’s new album Queen from reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. At the time, Minaj criticized Scott for using album bundles to increase his sales numbers, saying on an episode of Queen Radio, “What we’re not gonna do is have that Auto-Tune man selling f*cking sweaters. Telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f*cking didn’t.”

Meanwhile, Carpenter’s new album Short N’ Sweet was released on the same day as Scott’s rerelease of Days Before Rodeo. So, some have come to the conclusion that Carpenter’s tweet is a reference to her and Scott competing for the No. 1 spot, with Carpenter seeking vengeance for Minaj.

Minaj acknowledged Carpenter’s tweet on Instagram Live, saying, “Shout out to Sabrina Carpenter, shout out to all the Sabrina Carpenter fans.”

Carpenter, meanwhile, has been having a ton of fun lately. She killed and kissed Jenna Ortego in her “Taste” video, had a big night with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and came up with a wild “Nonsense” outro on Chicken Shop Date.