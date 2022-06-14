Rolling Loud has announced the lineup for its 2022 New York edition, tapping a pair of locals to headline along with another familiar face. Nicki Minaj and ASAP Rocky will headline the first two days of the festival, September 23 and 24, while Future will close it out on Sunday, September 25 at Citi Field in Queens. Tickets are going on sale starting Friday, June 17 at noon, and as usual, you can get more information and tickets at RollingLoud.com.

http://RollingLoud.com/nytix

In addition to the above names, the Big Apple-centric lineup will include local faves like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Fivio Foreign, J.I., Lil Tecca, Lil Tjay, Rowdy Rebel, Sheck Wes, and Sleepy Hallow, along with national standouts such as 21 Savage, Big Sean, Chief Keef, DaBaby, Dej Loaf, Don Toliver, Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Pusha T, and Ski Mask The Slump God. Rising stars on the roster include Abra, Babytron, BkTheRula, Erica Banks, Kali, Symba, and more — many of whom were recently featured on this year’s XXL Freshman Class.

2022 has seen Rolling Loud expand into new territories in addition to its usual locales. While Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and Future were booked for Rolling Loud’s hometown Miami show, Rocky and Future were also tapped for the first-ever event in Portugal alongside J. Cole, while mainstay Future joins UK star Dave and Afropop sensation Wizkid to headline Toronto. In addition, Rolling Loud is backing Lil Baby’s upcoming One Of Them Ones Tour with Chris Brown. It certainly looks like Rolling Loud will keep… well… rolling in 2022 — but if I can make a request, give poor Future a rest when it’s time to announce the LA show.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.