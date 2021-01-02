Nicki Minaj Shares An Insanely Cute Picture Of Her Son

Last summer, Nicki Minaj sent people into a frenzy after she announced she was pregnant with her first child. Just two months later, the Queens rapper gave birth to a boy. In the following months, Nicki has been pretty tight-lipped about her child, only making public a picture of the baby’s foot. That changed Saturday when she posted the first full picture of her baby boy.

The insanely cute picture finds him relaxing in a button-up and jeans as he stares innocently into the camera. Nicki shared the image on Instagram where she wished fans a happy new year and thanked them for their love and support throughout her pregnancy and first months of motherhood.

#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama… Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.

Nicki shared the image after she gushed over motherhood, gifts from Ariana Grande, and advice from Ciara in a recent Q&A session with her followers on Twitter.