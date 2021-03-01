Getty Image
Music

Nipsey Hussle Received A Shout Out In A Golden Globe Winner’s Acceptance Speech

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

The late, great Nipsey Hussle’s influence is undeniable. Not only did he leave a mark locally before his death in 2019, but he also continues to have a massive impact on pop culture after it. While he continues to receive reverent tributes from friends and admirers like LeBron James and Barrack Obama, his name also occasionally pops up in unusual circumstances — even for a self-made mogul whose funeral procession shut down the city of Los Angeles and whose memorial service filled the Staples Center.

Daniel Kaluuya, one of the stars of the thriller Judas And The Black Messiah, shouted out Nipsey Hussle during his acceptance speech at last night’s virtual Golden Globes ceremony. After winning Best Supporting Actor for his role as Black Panther Illinois chapter chairman Fred Hampton, Kaluuya quoted Nipsey, explaining how Nip’s worldview shaped his superb performance. “I gave everything,” he said. “Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, we’re here to give until we’re empty.”

Nipsey also appears on the film’s companion album alongside a slew of hip-hop all-stars, including Jay-Z, with whom Nipsey shared their first-ever collaboration, “What It Feels Like.”

Watch Daniel Kaluuya’s acceptance speech above.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

