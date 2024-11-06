Five years ago, Nipsey Hussle was tragically gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, California. Since then, his estate and longtime partner Lauren London have honored his legacy in several ways. Family and friends have slowly found peace knowing that Hussle’s convicted killer Eric Holder faced justice for his actions.

Back in 2023, Holder was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison. Since then, Holder has fought to appeal the court’s decision filing arguments against closing trial arguments. However, according to AllHipHop, Holder’s efforts case has been rejected.

Based on documents obtained by the outlet, a three judge panel in California’s Second District Court of Appeal have ruled to uphold Holder’s conviction, which includes first-degree murder, two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for shooting two separate men (both survived).

Read the court’s decision below.