Lauren London paid tribute to her late partner, Nipsey Hussle, on the four-year mark of his passing. The two dated for five years and welcomed a son together before Hussle was shot and killed on March 31, 2019, by Eric Holder, who was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison in February.

London posted a black-and-white portrait of Hussle to Instagram alongside a heartbreaking caption.

“I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned….,” she wrote. “Holding on to ancient wisdom, but the pain is the pain, and nothing was ever the same…Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom, I Love You.”

She also attached a quote from Baha’i about death and a spirit living on, even if it is no longer with us:

“To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird. We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds there is no paradise greater than freedom.”

London has spoken about losing Hussle in the years since he passed.

“I also don’t want to give a misconception that I’m at peace and I’m walking around on a cloud,” London said on the People Every Day podcast back in January, speaking to the struggles of continuing on despite grieving. “I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don’t want to, and I’m like angry about it. And that’s what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. You know what I mean? And with each new level, there’s something else.”