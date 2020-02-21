The Trial For Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Will Reportedly Begin In April 2020

Eric Holder, the man who allegedly shot and killed NIpsey Hussle last spring, will reportedly stand trial for the murder this April, according to NY Daily News. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Robert Perry said he hoped to get the trial “done” by April 14.

Addressing Holder, Perry noted that the case was “an important case and a serious case” and reminded him of his right to a speedy trial. “Are you OK that we continue this case, and you come back on March 18 and we do our best to start your trial within 30 days?” he asked, receiving an affirmative answer from Holder. Holder was indicted by a grand jury last May on one count of murder, one of attempted murder, one of assault with a firearm, and one of possession of a firearm by a felon.

That firearm was allegedly used to shoot Nipsey Hussle in the head and chest outside the rapper’s Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. Witnesses say that after being dismissed by Nipsey over his reputation as a “snitch” (one witness recounts Nipsey telling Holder, “They got some paperwork on you.”) Holder returned with two handguns, firing before anyone could react. Nipsey’s memorial a week later filled the Staples Center and the procession afterward filled the streets of Los Angeles with mourners and fans.

