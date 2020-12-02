Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Trial Is Being Delayed Due To COVID

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues, further aspects of daily life are being disrupted all over. For some, that means a change in work and study schedules, canceled plans, and breathing through a piece of fabric in the hopes of curtailing the virus’ spread and getting back to “normal.” But for Nipsey Hussle‘s family, it means waiting for justice as the trial for his alleged killer, Eric Holder, has been delayed for at least 90 days, according to New York Daily News.

The report quotes Judge Robert J. Perry citing COVID-19 as the reason for the delay. “I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” he said. Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted. You have the right to a speedy trial. What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

The judge confirmed that Holder is being held in isolation and that he understood the reason for the delay. The judge has good reason to be concerned; Holder is accused of killing a hometown hero, who prosecutors say he shot after being dismissed from the premises of the Marathon Clothing store due to his local reputation for cooperating with authorities. At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle was 33 and pursuing a number of civic development projects to renew his Los Angeles neighborhood.

