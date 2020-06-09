Meek Mill provided one of the musical highlights of last week with “Otherside Of America,” a politically charged tune on which Meek samples an old Donald Trump campaign speech and raps about racial injustice. Meek is the only rapper on the song, but now it appears that wasn’t always supposed to be the case, as Meek revealed he initially hoped to get Nipsey Hussle to feature on the track.

On his Instagram Story, Meek shared a text exchange he had with Hussle in early 2019. The two discussed the song, and Hussle suggested “Other side of America” as the title. Hussle later says, “ima go in,” and then he shared an MP3 file with Meek, presumably of a verse he recorded for the song, and noted, “Saint John got on it too.” Meek wrote on the post, “Nip was suppose to be on this!! rip king!”

they’re saying nipsey hussle was meant to be on the new meek mill track 😪 pic.twitter.com/7zXjliV59U — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) June 5, 2020

While Hussle didn’t appear on this song, there may still be new material from the late rapper on the way. Hussle’s tour DJ, DJ VIP, recently discussed the music the artist left behind, saying, “First of all, if any music ever comes out, it’s going to be with the blessing of Sam [Asghedom, Nipsey’s brother] and the family. So, at this point, that’s something they would have to answer. Right now, there’s a ton of Nipsey music that hasn’t been released that is original Nipsey music. But, that’s up to them. At this point, there are no plans for anything to come out in the immediate future.”

