The Jury In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Trial Has Been Selected

The trial against Eric Holder, the man accused of shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle, is about to commence, and the jury has been selected according to Los Angeles’ ABC News affiliate. The jurors were sworn in on Monday, with the six alternate jurors chosen on Tuesday should any of the originals need to be replaced. The jury will hear opening statements today.

The trial has been a long time coming, with multiple delays due to COVID-19, Holder’s own stubbornness, and changes to personnel including the assigned judge and Holder’s defense lawyer. Holder pled not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of felony possession of a firearm in the case back in 2019.

Holder was accused of murdering the Los Angeles rapper in front of his Marathon Clothing store on the corner of the streets Nipsey avidly affirmed in his music: Crenshaw and Slauson. Prosecutors say that Nipsey and Holder had a disagreement, and Holder returned to the store, firing with two handguns, hitting Nipsey and a pair of bystanders. Nipsey was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.