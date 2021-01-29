Last month, the trial for Nipsey Hussle’s tragic murder became the latest thing to be affected by the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It forced the late rapper’s loved ones to wait additional time for the trial to begin after its December date was delayed and, unfortunately, the wait for the trial’s start will continue as it was pushed back once again.

According to the New York Daily News, the trial was postponed after Robert J. Perry, the judge who presided over the case, announced his retirement.

“His attorney discussed it with him, and [Holder] agreed to put it over,” a source told New York Daily News. “The next hearing will be a 0 of 30, meaning the earliest the trial could happen is 30 days from that date.” It’s unknown at the moment who will replace Judge Perry and preside over the trial when it begins next month, February 24.

This marks the third time the trial has been delayed over the last year. Last May, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic as all LA County clerk offices and courtrooms were closed at the time due to the virus.

“Mr. Holder, as you know, this is an important case and a serious case,” Perry said at the time. “These cases take time to get ready for trial.” Seven months later, the trial received a second postponement. “I really don’t know how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” the judge admitted after the December delay. Hopefully, the trial can get underway on the rescheduled February 24 date.

