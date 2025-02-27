Nipsey Hussle was prolific during his lifetime: He released just one album, 2018’s Victory Lap, but it was preceded by a good handful of mixtapes. Hussle tragically died in 2019, but now, there’s apparently a new posthumous project on the way.

This is according to Hussle’s brother Blacc Sam, who appeared on Power 106’s Brown Bag Morning Show yesterday (February 26). There, he explained that a posthumous project with Bino Rideaux was mostly completed before Hussle’s death, and now it’s getting released:

“If Hussle didn’t actually do the verse or work with the person or put together the blueprint for the project, we not doing it. He did something with Bino and there’s a new project that we’re about to release, and this was a project that he had with Bino that was pretty much like 80-percent finished, so the team kind of came in, got some unreleased verses and music that he had done with Bino and just tightened it up. It sounds amazing. It should be coming out around this summer. The team is real excited. We just finished going over all the stuff for the last three weeks with everybody.”

