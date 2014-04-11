Nirvana Played A 15-Song Set With St. Vincent While You Were Sleeping

Serves us all right for going to sleep last night. And for not living in Brooklyn. And for not arriving at a tiny Brooklyn bar hours in advance. Shortly after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the massive Barclays Center, the surviving members of Nirvana, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear, as well as St. Vincent, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon, J Mascis, and Deer Tick’s John McCauley, played a 15-song set at the 230 person-capacity St. Vitus. Via Noisey:

Everyone was seemingly zonked out of their minds at the venue, including a teetering Annie Clark and a giggly crowd pogoing along to the Seattle band’s classic output. I joined, and tried my best not to slam into Mascis, Carrie Brownstein, Butch Vig, Jack Endino, and countless others as I maneuvered around the venue. I did OK, but was too knee deep in whiskey to really take score. Hands down the best moments go to mega-ripper J Mascis, who tore through “School” and “Penny Royal Tea,” solos and all. What a fucking guitar god. Kim’s vocal only performance of “Aneurysm” was similarly badass and inspired. (Via)

Read the rest of the review here. Here’s some fan-shot footage.

Via Noisey