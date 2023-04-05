Normani Milan Fashion Week 2023
Normani Partners With Fabletics For A Limited Country Club-Inspired Performance Line

Back in January, Normani lent her voice to the Disney+ series The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder. The songwriter was able to pull inspiration from her musical career as the fictional character of Giselle, a member of the show’s fictional ’90s music group The Soul Vibrations. But that’s not the only autobiographical part of her life from which the singer is hoping to pull.

As a trained dancer, the news of her partnership with the sportswear company Fabletics makes a lot of sense. For her first collaboration with the brand, the singer’s country club-inspired line features 10 new pieces, including athletic dresses, tops, shorts, skirts, leggings, and more, available for people to purchase in colors like navy, white, and emerald green.

In a statement shared with Uproxx when discussing the collaboration with the brand, Normani said, “I love that I can wear this collection with comfort in mind — but also feel sexy, feminine, and confident.”

In the promotional images and video starring Normani, she’s seen sporting the white symmetrical cutout shaping one-piece bathing suit, the pleated skirt with a built-in short, the Payton woven jacket in emerald green, and more.

