Normani may be holding off on the release of her debut solo album, but that hasn’t stopped the singer from using her voice in other arenas. Yes, the cross-over act has dropped a string of singles over the years, including “Dancing With A Stranger” featuring Sam Smith, “Motivation,” “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B, and most recently, “Fair.” Still, she’s kept her creative options open.

Now, the musician is looking to add the title actress to her growing resume. In a new teaser clip shared by Disney+, the New Orleans native will blend her vocal skills both as a voice actor and as a singer thanks to her new role on The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder. Normani will play the role of Giselle, a member of the show’s fictional ’90s music group, The Soul Vibrations.

The episode is described as the staple character Uncle Bobby (played by Cedric the Entertainer) reliving his musical glory days as the leader of the fictional band. In the clip of the scene featuring Normani, Bobby recounts to his Penny (played by Kyla Pratt) all about Giselle’s early start in the industry as his backing support. Based on its description, Normani may make several appearances throughout the season. It makes you wonder, did Normani use her admiration for ’90s music star Janet Jackson to get into character?

Watch the episode teaser clip above.

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder is exclusively available on Disney+. New episodes will be available for streaming starting on February 1.

