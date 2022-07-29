A week out from his upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2, Calvin Harris has dropped the R&B-focused “New To You.” On the song, which features Tinashe, Normani, and Offset, Harris delivers an live instrument-driven-beat, with seductive strings and slow-thumping kick drums, creating a romantic, cinematic feel.

Normani opens with the song’s chorus, singing, “This might be news to you / this thing might feel new to you / but if you like everything / I think you might love me, baby.”

Tinashe delivers the song’s first verse, toughening up her signature soft-tinged vocals, willing to “bet a billion that you gon’ like this / ‘Cause you never had a wild one like this / Don’t really do one night sh*t / ‘Cause one night make ’em wanna whole life it.” Midway through the verse, she switches back to her signature sound, on which she instructs her summer flame to “Stay focused on T / I’m all that he needs / And don’t ever play no games.”

Offset swoops in with an affectionate verse, detailing an immediate infatuation. “I don’t know you, but I know I f*ck with you / I think I want to fly you to Peru from Malibu.”

Harris has collaborated with all of these artists in the past — Tinashe on “Dollar Signs” from his 2014 album, Motion, Normani on “Checklist” and “Slow Down,” from a collaborative EP in 2018, and Offset on 2017’s “Slide,” which featured Frank Ocean and Migos. This is Harris’ first time collaborating with Offset without the other members of Migos, and it’s quite possible this may be the way going forward, given the recent hints at Offset leaving the group.

Check out “New To You” above.

Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2 is out 8/5 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.