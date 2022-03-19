On Friday, we moved one step closer towards receiving Normani’s debut album thanks to the release of its second single, “Fair.” The track is a much calmer release compared to the project’s presumed lead single, “Wild Side” with Cardi B. “Fair” captures Normani’s struggles to move on from the end of a past relationship with heartful lyrics that highlight her difficulties. “Is it fair that you moved on? / ‘Cause I swear that I haven’t,” she sings on the song before adding, “Hearts didn’t break down the middlе / Tell me how did that happen?” Shortly after the song’s release, Normani brought her talents to late-night TV for a new performance.

Normani stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a tender performance of “Fair.” She appeared in a delicate white dress and stood in front of a silky blue backdrop that helped to boost the emotional aspect of the performance. Additionally, Normani was impressive with her vocals from start to finish.

Prior to releasing “Fair,” Normani explained the inspiration behind the new song. “This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments,” she said. “Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected.”

You can watch Normani perform “Fair” in the video above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.